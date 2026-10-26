Farokh Engineer calls for a stand named after James Anderson at Old Trafford

Former India player Farokh Engineer said that retired England pacer James Anderson should have a stand dedicated to him at Old Trafford, the veteran pacer’s home ground. Engineer, who was honoured with a stand named after him at Old Trafford last year, said Anderson should be commemorated suitably by Lancashire for his yeoman service to the Red Roses.

“What Lancashire should do, I mean, at the iconic Old Trafford ground, there’s a stand named after Clive Lloyd, there’s a stand named after me. Now, the third stand should be called the Jimmy Anderson stand. He already has a Jimmy’s bar. We all have suites in the Hilton Hotel – Farokh Engineer Suite, Clive Lloyd Suite. Anderson should have a stand in his name as well. I’m sure the day is not far when Lancashire will do that. So, here’s signing off, it’s Farokh Engineer, all the very best,” Engineer said to PTI.