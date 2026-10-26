Farokh Engineer calls for a stand named after James Anderson at Old Trafford

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Former India player Farokh Engineer said that retired England pacer James Anderson should have a stand dedicated to him at Old Trafford, the veteran pacer’s home ground. Engineer, who was honoured with a stand named after him at Old Trafford last year, said Anderson should be commemorated suitably by Lancashire for his yeoman service to the Red Roses.
“What Lancashire should do, I mean, at the iconic Old Trafford ground, there’s a stand named after Clive Lloyd, there’s a stand named after me. Now, the third stand should be called the Jimmy Anderson stand. He already has a Jimmy’s bar. We all have suites in the Hilton Hotel – Farokh Engineer Suite, Clive Lloyd Suite. Anderson should have a stand in his name as well. I’m sure the day is not far when Lancashire will do that. So, here’s signing off, it’s Farokh Engineer, all the very best,” Engineer said to PTI.
Engineer also heaped praises on Anderson, saying that the England pacer was the best when the ball swung. “Lancashire have had a few great opening bowlers over the years – the great Brian Statham, Peter Lever, Ken Higgs, Wasim Akram, you could go on and on. But Jimmy Anderson takes the cake when swing and seam conditions are available,” Engineer said.
“There’s no one better than Jimmy Anderson in the world. He can swing the ball either way, and he has so much control over the ball,” he added.
Last week, Lancashire decided against renewing Anderson’s contract for the 2027 season. According to reports emerging from England, the 44-year-old seems to have played his last game, after being told by the County team about their decision to not offer him a contract for next season.
Anderson took a record 704 Test wickets for England, and this summer collected 50 wickets for Lancashire at an average of 17 in Division Two of the County Championship.