Fans slam Dean Elgar for criticizing Indian hotel, food

South Africa batsman Dean Elgar has drawn some anger from fans on social media for comments made on “testing conditions” in India.

Speaking after the South Africa practice session in Ranchi on Thursday, Elgar had said, “You get to know yourself a lot as a person when you come to the smaller places where the hotels are maybe not as good, and you get challenged on the food you eat potentially.”

“It’s always a good learning curve coming to India. They’re very streetwise and clever with touring teams,” he had said.

Elgar’s comments did not go down well with fans. Some called him a “sore loser”. Some recalled the fact that there had been a water crisis in Johannesburg when the Indian team had toured the last time – because of which Indian players had been told to not use the shower for more than two minutes.

Give them food @BCCI @SGanguly99 , you don’t know @deanelgar and SA are not able to win because they are unable to eat “potential” food. Even Indian hotels are testing their limits. This is cheating. They can’t see spinning bowl coz of weak eyesight on tour , coz of poor food. :( https://t.co/kfeIiQotKq — Tyrion Kanpuriya (@tyrionkanpuriya) October 18, 2019

Somebody needs to remind @deanelgar that Cape Town hotel rooms gave Indian cricketers only two mins of time to take showers because of extreme water shortage. — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) October 18, 2019

Latest from the Dean Elgar book of excuses. https://t.co/5qgdTf8X7D — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 18, 2019

Dean Elgar complaining about hotels and food now. This entire team culture is becoming pathetic — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) October 18, 2019

When South Africa had toured India the last time, Elgar had said that the pitches – especially in Pune – were not fit for cricket to be played.

Elgar – with scores of 160, 2, 6, 48 – has been one of the better performers in the South Africa team in the ongoing series. The 3rd and final Test of the series between India and South Africa starts in Ranchi from Saturday.