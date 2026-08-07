Fans allowed free entry during India vs Sri Lanka Test series

India players make a huddle before the start of the day during Day 1 of the warm-up match between Sri Lanka XI and India at the NCC Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 7, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The Sri Lanka cricket board on Friday announced that fans will be allowed free entry during Sri Lanka’s upcoming two-Test series against India, starting August 15 in Galle. The first Test match will be held in the Galle International Stadium while the SSC in Colombo will host the second match from August 23-27.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket,” SLC stated in a release.

“Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India,” it added.