Fan spots Indian cricketers in Melbourne restaurant, pays their bill

A cricket fan had a perfect start to the year 2021 as he found himself sitting next table to Indian cricket stars, who are in Melbourne for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Navaldeep Singh, an Indian cricket fan, spotted Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill in a restaurant in Melbourne on January 1, 2021, sitting on the next table to his. The fan claimed to pay their bill worth AUD 118.69 (INR 6683) and posted a video of the cricketers having a relaxed day.

Navaldeep claimed he ordered something to eat despite not being hungry so he could sit and watch his stars a little longer. When the players got to know about the fan paying the bill for them, Rohit Sharma asked him to take the money back.

The fan further claimed that Pant hugged him before clicking a picture with him and his wife. He, however, denied it later saying, “Clarification – Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication.”

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

Bhookh nai h so ye order kar diya h taaki inko dekhta rahu 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cvr3Cfhtl7 — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

Clarification – Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 2, 2021

The Indian cricket team are currently in Melbourne and will leave for Sydney on Monday where the third Test is scheduled to take place from January 7. The four-match Test series between India and Australia is poised at 1-1 and if the visitors manage to win the crucial Sydney Test, they will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.