scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Queuing outside airport, staying in the team hotel, fan spends over 23,000 INR to click a selfie with Virat Kohli

Hailing from Santipur in Guwahati, Rahul Rai went to as far as booking a room in the same hotel as the Team India players to finally meet his idol.

Rahul Rai poses with a Virat Kohli for a selfie during at the team hotel in Guwahati (right). (Photo: Twitter)

A Virat Kohli fan for over 11 years, Rahul Rai spent over ₹23,000 to meet the India international in Guwahati and click a selfie with him. Rai, who lives in the Santipur locality in Guwahati, was among the many fans who thronged outside the Lokopirya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport on Thursday, September 29 as Kohli alongside the rest of Indian men’s cricket team arrived in the city for the second India-South Africa T20I. This, in an attempt to interact with his idol.

However, the security arrangement meant Rai was unable to do that as Kohli and the rest of players boarded the team bus to a rousing reception. In an interview with News18, Rai said, “I was there at the airport, and I could see him coming out and approaching the shuttle bus.”

He further added, “The security did not allow me to go near or to meet him once. I knew, Kohli would be in the city for the next four days and fancied my chances to meet him at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in practice sessions. Here too the security cover was elaborate and eluded me a chance to meet my hero and click a selfie with him.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Rai however, did not give up on his dream interaction and went on to book a room in the same hotel where the Team India players were staying, an overnight stay that costed him a total of 23,400 INR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

His was finally able to meet the player his father told him about the 2011 World Cup final followed by a selfie in the breakfast area of the hotel.

“At one point he noticed me and asked me to meet him outside the breakfast area. I presented a framed collage of the Fan Page on Instagram that I created in his name and have one lakh followers. He said he cannot carry it back and autographed it for me to keep as a sweet souvenir of this meeting. We clicked a selfie,” Rai said.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 08:58:52 pm
Next Story

Two simple ways you can overcome rejection and make it the ‘greatest catalyst to your success’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 03: Latest News