Fan breaches Chepauk bio-bubble during Day 3 of India vs England 2nd Test

Chepauk saw a case of bubble-breach during lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and England on Monday. A young fan climbed the fence and entered the ground before security personnel spotted him. He was handed over to police.

Amid Covid times, this Test series has been played in a strict bio-secure environment, with both teams, match officials and everybody else related to the game are operating from respective bio-bubbles.

Fans were allowed back to the stadium for this Test but the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association assured strong vigilance to ensure Covid safety protocols are followed. Volunteers are posted in the stands for monitoring. Still, as the reserve players from India and England were practicing during the Lunch break, the bubble-breach happened.