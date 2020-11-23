‘Family man’ David Warner says he will not engage with India’s sledging attempts

David Warner said his priority will be on shorter formats ovet the next few years. (File Photo/Reuters)

David Warner, conceding that his “days are numbered” in international cricket, said he will keep his aggression in check and would rather ignore than engage if Indian players attempt to sledge him during the upcoming series.

Warner was speaking in a virtual press conference facilitated by the series’ official broadcaster Sony. The India-Australia series will start with the first ODI on November 27.

“To try and get engaged, that’s the way they (India) like to play as well. We’re (Australia) learning over time, trying not to engage in that. Probably try and reversing the effect by trying and ignoring it, trying to take it on board and using it against them by using your bat,” said Warner.

Now 34, Warner said his change in approach over the years towards batting — and sledging — has been significantly affected by fatherhood.

READ | Why Kohli’s absence will be good for Indian players – Gavaskar explains

Speaking in another part of the virtual press conference, Warner lauded Virat Kohli for having decided to leave the Australia tour midway because of the birth of his first child. Kohli will be flying back to India after the first Test, starting December 17 in Adelaide.

“The great thing from India’s perspective is that you’ve got three if not four very good players who could captain the team at any time. With him (Ajinkya Rahane), he’ll bring a calm and measured approach with his nature,” added Warner.

“For me, you don’t break something that is working.” David Warner hints at opening the innings with Joe Burns in the #AUSvIND Tests 👀 pic.twitter.com/ln6ZtsNsQH — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2020

Speaking about how being a ‘family man’ has changed his priorities, Warner said he will not play the Big Bash League while still playing for Australia, and that his priority will be on the shorter formats over the next couple of years, with the T20 World Cup on agenda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd