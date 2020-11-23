scorecardresearch
Monday, November 23, 2020
‘Family man’ David Warner says he will not engage with India’s sledging attempts

David Warner says fatherhood has changed his approach towards batting -- and how he reacts to sledging. He lauded Virat Kohli for deciding to leave the tour midway, but added that India have 3-4 players who could be captain.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 23, 2020 1:15:48 pm
warnerDavid Warner said his priority will be on shorter formats ovet the next few years. (File Photo/Reuters)

David Warner, conceding that his “days are numbered” in international cricket, said he will keep his aggression in check and would rather ignore than engage if Indian players attempt to sledge him during the upcoming series.

Warner was speaking in a virtual press conference facilitated by the series’ official broadcaster Sony. The India-Australia series will start with the first ODI on November 27.

“To try and get engaged, that’s the way they (India) like to play as well. We’re (Australia) learning over time, trying not to engage in that. Probably try and reversing the effect by trying and ignoring it, trying to take it on board and using it against them by using your bat,” said Warner.

Now 34, Warner said his change in approach over the years towards batting — and sledging — has been significantly affected by fatherhood.

Speaking in another part of the virtual press conference, Warner lauded Virat Kohli for having decided to leave the Australia tour midway because of the birth of his first child. Kohli will be flying back to India after the first Test, starting December 17 in Adelaide.

“The great thing from India’s perspective is that you’ve got three if not four very good players who could captain the team at any time. With him (Ajinkya Rahane), he’ll bring a calm and measured approach with his nature,” added Warner.

Speaking about how being a ‘family man’ has changed his priorities, Warner said he will not play the Big Bash League while still playing for Australia, and that his priority will be on the shorter formats over the next couple of years, with the T20 World Cup on agenda.

