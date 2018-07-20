Fakhar Zaman’s double century shows he is a ‘Champion in the making’

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman eclipsed Saeed Anwar’s record of 194 against India (1997) (Source: AP) Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman eclipsed Saeed Anwar’s record of 194 against India (1997) (Source: AP)

Fakhar Zaman scripted history on Friday after becoming the first Pakistan batsman to slam a double hundred in ODI cricket. Zaman blasted 210 off 156 deliveries against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as he eclipsed Saeed Anwar’s record of 194 against India (1997). His blistering knock featured 24 boundaries and five sixes. Along with fellow opener Imam Ul Haq, Zaman forged a 300 run opening stand for the first time in ODIs as Pakistan ended their innings at 399. Incidentally, it was the third time in a row that Fakhar Zaman has carried the bat as he remained not out in the last 3 ODIs. Zaman’s heroics sent Twitterati into a frenzy as fans and greats of the game across the world celebrated his knock with equal vigour. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of the internet-

Brilliant performance Fakhar Zaman! You’re turning into a world-class opener. Richly deserved, champion in the making. #ZIMVPAK — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 20 July 2018

Amazing batting by @FakharZamanLive with his 210* (156 balls) for @TheRealPCB v Zimbabwe. Who’d be a bowler in the modern game! — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 20 July 2018

Mubarak ho bhai @FakharZamanLive

What an achievement MashaAllah #200 👏👏#PAKvZIM — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) 20 July 2018

Well done to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score a Double 💯 in ODI. #gun #210 Also to our little dynamo @AasifAli2018 for his first 50! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 20 July 2018

Well played team Pakistan and Congrats to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score Double 💯 in ODI. — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) 20 July 2018

Meanwhile, New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum, who was also Zaman’s captain at Lahore Qualandars, was impressed with the Pakistan cricket’s feat.

