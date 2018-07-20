Fakhar Zaman’s double century shows he is a ‘Champion in the making’

Follow Us:
Fakhar Zaman scripted history on Friday after becoming the first Pakistan batsman to slam a double hundred in ODI cricket.

Published: July 20, 2018
Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman eclipsed Saeed Anwar’s record of 194 against India (1997) (Source: AP)
Fakhar Zaman scripted history on Friday after becoming the first Pakistan batsman to slam a double hundred in ODI cricket. Zaman blasted 210 off 156 deliveries against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as he eclipsed Saeed Anwar’s record of 194 against India (1997). His blistering knock featured 24 boundaries and five sixes. Along with fellow opener Imam Ul Haq, Zaman forged a 300 run opening stand for the first time in ODIs as Pakistan ended their innings at 399. Incidentally, it was the third time in a row that Fakhar Zaman has carried the bat as he remained not out in the last 3 ODIs. Zaman’s heroics sent Twitterati into a frenzy as fans and greats of the game across the world celebrated his knock with equal vigour. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of the internet-

Meanwhile, New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum, who was also Zaman’s captain at Lahore Qualandars, was impressed with the Pakistan cricket’s feat.

