Stat-attack: All the records broken in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 4th ODI

Pakistan carried on their form in the limited overs in the 4th ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday and scripted yet another big win over the hosts to take their lead to 4-0 in the series. Winning the toss first, Pakistan opted to bat first and with the help of a double ton from the opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan went on to put together a total of 399 in the first innings. Coming down to chase 400, Zimbabwe never looked like in control and were bundled all out for 155, giving the visitors a 244-run victory.

Here are all the records that were broken during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 4th ODI

* Fakhar Zaman’s (210*) is the highest individual score by any Pakistan batsman in ODIs, surpassing Saeed Anwar’s (194*)

* Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in ODIs.

* Fakhar Zaman became the least capped player to score a double century, in just 17 innings

* Fakhar Zaman struck 29 boundaries, the highest by any Pakistan player in an ODI

* Pakistan’s total of 399 is the highest by the team in ODIs in history

* The opening stand of 304 runs between Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq is the highest opening partnership in men’s ODIs

* It is the first time Pakistan openers have scored four centuries in a bilateral ODI series

