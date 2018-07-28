Fakhar Zaman gets congratulatory message from ‘Prime Minister to be’ Imran Khan

Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket. (Source: Twitter) Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket. (Source: Twitter)

Opening his Twitter account after months, Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman was in for a pleasant surprise as he found a greeting from his ‘to be honourable Prime Minister’ and former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who had wished him for becoming the first Pakistani to score a double century in One Day cricket.

On July 20, Imran Khan had tweeted, “Congratulations to Fakhar Zaman for becoming the first Pakistani to score a double century in One Day cricket.”

Opening his account almost a week later, Fakhar replied, “Using twitter after months & I see a tweet from To Be Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan.The Great Imran Khan Congratulating me for my Double Ton. Mr. Prime Minister Thankyou & I congratulate you & feel proud to say that @ImranKhanPTI is PM of my beloved Pakistan #NayaPakistan”

Fakhar Zaman had been making headlines with his batting during Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe. During the 5th ODI in Bulawayo, the left-handed Pakistan opener etched his name in history for a new world record as he became the fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs. He took 18 innings to achieve the feat and broke West Indies great Viv Richards’ record. Richards completed 1000 ODI runs in 21 innings.

Previously, Fakhar became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket history and also stitched a world record partnership of 304 runs for the opening wicket with Imam-ul-Haq.

