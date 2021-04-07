scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Fakhar Zaman climbs seven places to be 12th in ODI rankings

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has moved seven places to be 12th in the latest ICC ODI batsmen rankings, following his 193 against South Africa in the second ODI in Johannesburg.

By: PTI |
April 7, 2021 5:01:59 pm
fakhar zaman, quinton de kock, fakhar zaman run out, quinton de kock run out, fake fielding rules, fake fielding penalty, fakhar zaman 193, quinton de kock fake fieldingPakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman scored 193 runs in second ODI against South Africa (AP Photo)

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has moved seven places to be 12th in the latest ICC ODI batsmen rankings, following his 193 against South Africa in the second ODI in Johannesburg.

Zaman played a knock for the ages on Sunday before being run out in the last over, breaking the record for the highest score in an ODI innings when batting second.

From the South African camp, Rassie van der Dussen’s innings of 123 not out and 60 in the first two ODIs helped him up to a career-best 22nd place. Skipper Temba Bavuma’s 92 in the second match also has helped him to a career-best 88th place with the bat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In bowlers, pacer Anrich Nortje started the series with figures of 4-51 and 3-63 to move to a career-best 73rd place with 427 points. His compatriot, Haris Rauf took five wickets in the first two ODIs to gain 71 places to 143rd.

In the T20I format of the game, Kiwi debutant Finn Allen smashed a 71 from 29 balls in the rain-affected third match against Bangladesh to move into the world’s top 100 for batsmen.

His teammate, Tim Southee remains the top-ranked seamer in sixth place, up to a career-best 669 points after taking 3-15 in the final match against Bangladesh.

In the Test rankings, Kraigg Brathwaite was the major mover with the bat up 21 places to 43rd. He is at his highest points tally since August 2019.

Oshada Fernando’s second innings unbeaten 66 helped him gain 11 places to 61. Jason Holder held on to top place in the all-rounder rankings owing to his innings of 30 and 71 not out plus 2-39 against Sri Lanka.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

WWE Hall of Fame: The Great Khali, Kane and others inducted in Class of 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 07: Latest News

x