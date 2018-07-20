Fakhar Zaman becomes first Pakistan batsman to score ODI double hundred

Fakhar Zaman is the first from his country to cross the 200-run mark. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Fakhar Zaman is the first from his country to cross the 200-run mark. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman became the first from his country to score an ODI double hundred. He crossed the milestone in Pakistan’s fourth match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The left-hander ended his innings unbeaten on 210 off just 156 balls. Pakistan fell one run short of reaching 400 for the first time in their history, ending the innings on 399/1.

Zaman slashed an over-pitched delivery from Blessing Muzarabani that was directed outside off-stump to the boundary through the cover region to reach the milestone. During his knock, the 28-year old also surpassed Saeed Anwar’s record for the highest individual score (194) for Pakistan.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq gave the visitors a brilliant start. That start converted into a record-breaking partnership. The two ended up putting 304 runs between themselves. It is the highest ever ODI partnership by Pakistan, the highest ever opening partnership in ODI history and the fourth highest overall. Imam scored 113 off 122 before getting out to Wellington Masakadza. That was his third century in eight 50-over matches.

The Pakistan opener’s double hundred is the 8th in ODI history. Rohit Sharma holds the world record for the highest individual score (264*) and has struck three double hundreds so far in ODIs while Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman to get to the mark.

Pakistan’s final total of 399/1 is also the highest score the team has ever made in ODI cricket.

