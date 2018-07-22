Follow Us:
Sunday, July 22, 2018

Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs

Fakhar Zaman etched his name in record books for a new world record as he became the fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs during Pakistan's fifth and final ODI against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 22, 2018 3:03:07 pm
Fakhar Zaman, Fakhar Zaman records, Fakhar Zaman batting, Fakhar Zaman runs, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Fakhar Zaman scored 85 in the fifth ODI. (Source: Twitter)
Fakhar Zaman has been making headlines with his batting in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe. During the 5th ODI in Bulawayo on Sunday, the left-handed Pakistan opener etched his name in history for a new world record as he became the fastest batsman to score 1000 ODI runs. He took 18 innings to achieve the feat and broke West Indies great Viv Richards’ record. Richards completed 1000 ODI runs in 21 innings.

On Friday, Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket history and also stitched a world record partnership of 304 runs for the opening wicket with Imam-ul-Haq.

 

Earlier, Pakistan who once again won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe in the 5th ODI got to a perfect start as Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq scored 168 runs for the first. Fakhar Zaman though missed out on another hundred after getting out for 85 while trying to cut an outside off-stump delivery from Liam Roche. He edged the ball and it went straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper Ryan Murray who completed a good catch behind the stumps.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq have added 600+ runs as batting partners in this series against Zimbabwe and they become the first ever batting partners to add 600+ runs in partnerships during a bilateral series.

For India, it is skipper Virat Kohli who holds the record for the fastest Indian to cross the 1000-run mark after he took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

