Fakhar Zaman added to Pakistan’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad

After having been initially added among standbys for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Fakhar Zaman has been added to Pakistan’s 15 player squad. The southpaw will be replacing leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who has been moved to the traveling reserves.

The news comes owing to Qadir’s right thumb hairline fracture, which he suffered during the Pakistan-England T20I series. Zaman on the other hand, had been ruled out of the World Cup squad following a knee injury.

Speaking to DawnNews a few days back, PCB Chief Ramiz Raja had said, “He (Zaman) is in the process of rehab,” he said. “I think if he does become fit, he has a lot of value, there’s no doubt to do. The call will be taken by the team, how they are looking at their combination. Unfortunately Usman Qadir is dealing with a hairline fracture in his finger. So it remains to be seen, what options are left for the team to choose from.”

Per the statement from Pakistan Cricket Board, “Fakhar (Zaman) will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness.”

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.