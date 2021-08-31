‘Fake news’: Wasim Akram denies reports of him eyeing PCB chairman post

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram took to Twitter on Tuesday and denied reports of him eyeing the position of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman prior to Ramiz Raja’s nomination by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier on Tuesday, a well-known Indian newspaper posted the news and in reply to the tweet, the 55-year-old Wasim reminded them to stop spreading fake news and get their sources right.

An irked Akram tweeted, “Please stop spreading such fake news. Get your sources right. PCB chairman’s post is a specialised job and I was never interested in it. Thank God, I am content where I am in my life.”

Please stop spreading such fake news. Get your sources right.TOI is one of India’s top and credible newspapers and such baseless news can only hurt that image.PCB chairman’s post is a specialised job and I was never interested in it. Thank God, I am content where I am in my life https://t.co/tI9S508nDw — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021

The Sultan of Swing also went on to congratulated former cricketer Ramiz Raja for being nominated as a Board of Governors (BoG) member.

“I am confident that Rams will bring a positive change in Pakistan cricket as he has the vision and experience to achieve that. Pakistan cricket needs a big lift and my support are with you,” he tweeted.

Akram, known as king of reverse swing, is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of cricket.

He holds the world record for most wickets in List A cricket, with 881, and he is second only to Sri Lankan off-spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan in terms of ODI wickets, with 502 in total.