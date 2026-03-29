‘Can you continue with this fake bowling?’: Former India captain roasts SRH bowling attack after RCB defeat

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed SunRisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack after their stinging defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, referring to them as a “terrible” line-up.

Missing the services of their regular skipper, Pat Cummins, SRH failed to defend a 201-run total as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal powered RCB to a breezy win. The hosts gunned down the target with 26 balls to spare, making it the fastest 200-plus chase in IPL history.

“If you play with Harshal Patel and Unadkat as your main bowlers, only god can save them. How long can they continue to manage with this fake bowling? Eventually, you need some good bowlers. It’s not just a judgment based on one match. And yet they keep hyping about scoring 300 with the bat. Their bowling can’t go on with these kinds of bowlers. They’ll need 400 with this bowling,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.