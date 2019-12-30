‘To me, that is a fair call’: Rashid Khan on BBL umpire’s nosegate

Rashid Khan had prematurely started celebrating on Sunday. Rashid Khan had prematurely started celebrating on Sunday.

The Big Bash League caused a furore on the internet on Sunday after a video of an umpire changing his mind midway through a decision went viral.

This was after umpire Greg Davidson unwittingly found himself in a moment of comedy in a match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers, when he initially raised his finger to give out on a Rashid Khan delivery but started rubbing his nose instead.

In the 17th over of the Renegades innings, the 21-year-old leg-spinner appealed to the umpire for a lbw of Renegades batsman Beau Webster. As the umpire started to raise his finger, the bowler broke into his celebration. Seconds later, Davidson changed his mind and had his finger under his nose. “I did not give him out,” the umpire was left trying to explain to the perplexed fielding side.

“Actually, I didn’t even know that he changed his decision at that time. I was already having my own celebration and finished the celebration as well. Kez told me, ‘no, it’s not out’ and I said, ‘he has his finger up, how is it not out?’. Then I looked at the big screen and thought it was something very funny,” said Rashid after the match.

“To me, it was the right thing to do. I think if you don’t have the reviews, and you’re not 100% sure, then you have to go in the favour of the batsman. To me, that is a fair call and has to be appreciated,” he remarked.

The Adelaide Strikers eventually won the match by 18 runs – with Webster fittingly remaining unbeaten at one end. Rashid Khan was named Man of the Match, where he introduced his new “Camel” bat with which he smashed a 16-ball 25.

