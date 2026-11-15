‘Got the support of the guy’: Faf du Plessis agreed to lead RCB after Virat Kohli text

Captaining a team in which you are not the main man can sometimes prove to be a tough task, and Faf du Plessis knew what he was getting into when he took over the reins of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before the 2022 Indian Premier League season.

Since its inception, the franchise has been synonymous with Virat Kohli, who had been captain since 2013 before stepping down to manage his workload and focus more on his batting. When du Plessis was brought on board in the auction, it was with an eye towards his leadership skills as RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson had asked him whether he would like to captain the team.

A text soon after helped the South African make up his mind.

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“Kohli sends me a message and he’s like, listen, couldn’t be happier to get a better captain to take over from me. Can’t wait to get you in,” du Plessis recalls. “There was always respect, but in an instant, I felt accepted to step into the shoes.”

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He knew that having Kohli’s support was no guarantee for success in the job, but not having it would definitely lead to failure.

Kohli’s endorsement was the difference between Du Plessis “walking into that season crapping myself versus the conviction of I’m experienced, I know I’m a good leader, and I’ve got the support of the guy.”

That necessitated a chat between the two.

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“I had a conversation with him like, first of all, this job is not possible without you. Your support, if I don’t have it, I’m gonna fail 100 percent. Dramatically. Because it’s impossible without your support. You can cut my legs off underneath me with one sentence, and I’m done,” the former Proteas captain said on Cricinfo.

But even Kohli’s support couldn’t shield du Plessis from the outside noise.

“Let me tell you as a captain, if you lose one game for RCB, the whole of Bangalore and the whole of India want Virat Kohli to captain,” he felt. “And it’s not because they don’t like you or me. They just want Virat Kohli to captain.”

But du Plessis said he didn’t mind the extra pressure; “That’s the expectation that you want.”

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“(But) Imagine if I didn’t have that support, how I would have felt in those three years. It would have been the hardest time to deal with that. He just had my back all the time,” the South African said about Kohli, who has become his close friend over the years.