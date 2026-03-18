Faf du Plessis says Kolkata Knight Riders must turn Eden Gardens into a spin fortress

Former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis urged Kolkata Knight Riders to build their campaign around spin, particularly due to the pair of ace spinners they have in their ranks in Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. Du Plessis said that KKR should be asking for spinning tracks at the Eden Gardens; the franchise had publicly voiced their displeasure at the conditions that were on offer for them at their home ground last season.

Du Plessis pointed out that the nature of their pitches at home games can have a big impact on KKR’s performance this season. “If I was part of the KKR team management, I would ask the groundsman to make the wicket spin-friendly. KKR are blessed to have two absolute cannons in Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. They are two of the best T20 spinners in the game right now,” he said on JioHotstar.