Faf du Plessis reveals what turned him into a massive fan of Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp

South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis revealed on Tuesday that a chance encounter with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had turned him into a massive fan.

The duo met over dinner in a Cape Town restaurant in November where Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi was also present. Klopp, who was on a private visit to South Africa, was clearly a fan of the city. However, he did not recognise the South African cricket captain.

Kolisi has been a long-time Liverpool fan and Du Plessis posted a picture of them both on Instagram and Twitter.

Klopp recognised Kolisi after watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup final in Japan some 10 days earlier and came across to congratulate him.

Ahead of the first Test against England, starting on Thursday, a journalist asked Du Plessis at the press conference if Klopp recognised the him.

“No,” admitted the cricket captain to laughter.

“But he said he watches cricket. The Liverpool guys watched the Cricket World Cup and saw how well England did.”

“For someone to be that famous, he is a great guy and that’s what I believe real leadership is about. It’s about connecting with people, having great relationships with people, so I became a massive fan,” he concluded.

