Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

Faf du Plessis scored 199 vs Sri Lanka in December 2020, an innings which had been billed as a message to detractors of his Test future. (CSA)

Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Announcing his decision to quit the longest format of the game on Wednesday, Du Plessis said he wants to focus on the shortest format for the next two years.

“My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter,” Du Plessis said in an Instagram post.

Du Plessis took over Test captaincy in 2016, and led the side in 36 matches before relinquishing leadership last January. He ended last year with a knock of 199 against Sri Lanka, his highest score in the format. The knock had been billed to be a message to detractors of his Test career.

Du Plessis ends his Test career with 4163 runs in the longest format, scored at an average of 40.02, involving 10 centuries and 21 fifties.

“If someone had told me 15 years ago that I would play 69 Test matches for South Africa and captain the side, I wouldn’t have believed them. I stand in a place of utmost gratitude for a Test career full of blessings bestowed on me,” Du Plessis said in the post.

He further said: “The next two years are T20 WC years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be.

“I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer to the Proteas in this format. This does not mean that ODI cricket is no longer in the plans. I am just making T20 cricket the priority in the short-term.”