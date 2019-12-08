‘He’s lying in bed with my sister’: Faf du Plessis on his teammate missing from the squad

Hardus Viljoen is among four overseas players retained by Kings XI Punjab (Source: Twitter) Hardus Viljoen is among four overseas players retained by Kings XI Punjab (Source: Twitter)

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis left the match presenter in splits with an honest answer at the coin toss ahead of a Mzansi Super League 2019 fixture. This was after the Paarl Rocks skipper was asked about the team changes ahead of the clash against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday.

After losing the toss, Du Plessis said: “Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he’s lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday.”

Viljoen was dating the sister of Chennai Super Kings’ player du Plessis, Remi Rhynners, for almost a year before getting married on Saturday, the reason why he was absent from the game.

Asked to bat first, Paarl Rocks scored 168 runs for five wickets. Du Plessis scored 22 runs from 19 deliveries and lost his wicket to Mthiwekhaya Nabe. Opener Cameron Delport top-scored for the hosts with a 22-ball 39 laced with nine boundaries.

Viljoen has represented South Africa in just one Test so far. The 30-year-old made his Test debut in January 2016 against England. The bowling all-rounder has been playing in T20 leagues around the world. He was one of the four overseas players retained by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ahead of IPL 2020 auctions.

