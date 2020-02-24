WATCH: Faf du Plessis, David Miller combine to take incredible relay catch near the ropes

Faf du Plessis threw the ball inside the ground which David Miller caught later (screengrab) Faf du Plessis threw the ball inside the ground which David Miller caught later (screengrab)

Faf du Plessis and David Miller’s acrobatics provided a major boost to South Africa in levelling the three-match T20I series against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. On South Africa’s way to the 12-run victory, the former captain defied age to involve himself in a relay catch at a crucial juncture of the match.

After South Africa had posted 158/4 at the end of the 20 overs, riding on captain Quinton de Kock’s 47-ball 70, Australia had started well in their chase. With David Warner providing the surge from one end, the visitors found themselves in a position where they needed just 32 runs from 24 balls with seven wickets in hand.

As pressure was mounting due to the lack of boundaries, Mitchell Marsh fell victim to Lungi Ngidi’s delivery in the 18th over. In the fifth ball of the over, to break the 16-ball boundary drought, Marsh lifted the ball straight down the ground.

What looked like an assured maximum suddenly turned into disappointment for Australia as du Plessis combined with Miller for a boundary-line catch to dismiss the batsman. The 35-year-old jumped up in the air and caught the ball, but since he was going over the line because of his momentum, he tossed the ball onto the path of Miller, who then dived perfectly to hold the ball safely in his hands.

WATCH | Steve Smith's extra-terrestrial save converts 6 into a single

After that, Kagiso Rabada bowled an excellent penultimate over, conceding just 3 runs and Anrich Nortje defended the remaining 17 runs with ease. Australia managed to score just seven runs from the final twelve balls, pouring water on David Warner’s brilliant 67-run knock.

After losing the opener by an embarrassing 107 runs, the Proteas bounced back with aplomb. The series decider will take place in Cape Town on February 26.

