Faf Du Plessis criticises Sourav Ganguly’s idea of Super Series

Faf du Plessis. (Source: Twitter) Faf du Plessis. (Source: Twitter)

Faf du Plessis has criticized Sourav Ganguly’s idea of having an annual Super Series. While officials at England Cricket Board, Cricket Australia had positive reactions over the same, du Plessis believes cricket needs more and not fewer elite nations.

Speaking after South Africa’s win in the first Test against England on Sunday, the South Africa captain said, “The last year or so you can see what’s going on in terms of the big three countries.”

“There’s a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It’s probably better if you include more teams, the better to grow the game as much as you can,” he explained when he was asked his opinion about plans of one-day games, involving the so-called ‘Big Three’ of India, Australia, and England, with one other country to be invited on a revolving basis.

Drawing attention towards the inequality of fixtures, especially in Test cricket, he said, “There’s a lot of smaller nations not playing a lot of Test cricket, they’re playing less.”

Earlier, Ganguly had spoken to the Hindustan Times on the quadrangular series and said, “It’s a proposal. Let’s see where it goes. The reason behind it is only to have a good, competitive tournament. So, that’s where it stands. We will have to get clearances from the broadcasters and ICC for a four-nation tournament.”

“Then, there are the Future Tours Programme (FTP) areas to look at, as to where do we fit it within the FTP. But it’s just a way to create a niche tournament. We are looking for quality cricket,” he had said.

