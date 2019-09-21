Faf du Plessis has one of his ‘worst flying experiences’ on way to India for Test series

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis slammed British Airways for one of his ‘worst flying experiences,’ as he missed his flight to India and did not receive his cricket bag on time a day later.

In a series of tweets, Du Plessis said that his flight to Dubai saw a four-hour delay as a result of which he missed his flight to India, where he is leading his side South Africa in the three-match Test series. A day later, he said that he faced one of his ‘worst flying experiences where everything went wrong.’

“Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4-hour delay. Now I’m gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later,” du Plessis tweeted on Friday. His following tweet read: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. My cricket bag hasn’t arrived! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I’ll have my bats back eventually.”

Du Plessis skipped the ongoing T20 series in India with Quinton de Kock leading the side in his absence. India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Newly-appointed captain de Kock (52 off 37) led from the front, while Temba Bavuma (49 off 43) too impressed in his first limited-overs appearance for South Africa in almost two years.

The three-Test series begin in Visakhapatnam from October 2.