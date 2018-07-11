Faf du Plessis backs Kagiso Rabada to take over from Dale Steyn as South Africa’s spearhead

Kagiso Rabada has been in terrific form over the past year. (Instagram/Faf du Plessis) Kagiso Rabada has been in terrific form over the past year. (Instagram/Faf du Plessis)

South African speedster Dale Steyn makes his much-awaited return to the team ahead of Proteas’ tour of Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. While the limelight will hover around Steyn, skipper Faf du Plessis has made a bold claim that once Steyn takes a backseat in his career, it will Rabad who will lead the attack in the near future. Stating that he has immense faith in Rabada’s ability, du Plessis maintained that the youngster has matured a lot over the past year.

Addressing the media on the eve of the first Test against South Africa, he said, “Dale has been the spearhead, but I think KG (Rabada) will take over that mantle. He’s got the skill, he’s got the pace and he’s got the control to do well in all conditions around the world.”

“I have seen growth in him since the India tour. I think that’s what’s remarkable about KG, is how quickly he learns. That was his first subcontinent tour and I believe he’ll learn from that – the way he’s improved his control,” he added.

“With his skills, he’s got the ability now to swing the ball both ways with a reverse-swinging ball, which is a skill that not a lot of bowlers have. And once again, pace against any subcontinent team is something you want try and expose. We’ll have to see to what extent the wicket allows for that. It’s good to see him bowling quick again after his recent injury. He looks hungry to perform in the series,” cricinfo quoted du Plessis as saying.

However, if the Sri Lankan’s wish to wipe off concerns surrounding Steyn, then it would be at their own peril. The last time Steyn bowled in Galle, he returned with match figures of 9/99.

