Sunday, November 14, 2021
Eyeing LA Olympics, ICC could award 2024 T20 World Cup to USA

The ICC is expected to award a joint bid by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies to host the 2024 T20 showpiece.

By: PTI |
Updated: November 14, 2021 3:36:03 pm
T20 World CupICC T20 World Cup. (File)

The USA is likely to host the T20 World Cup in 2024, which could serve as a launch pad in the ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a “decision on venues for ICC events in the next cycle was imminent, and that an outward, global focus would mean they were more widely distributed than in the recent past.”

If all goes as per the plans, it would be the first global tournament not hosted by either India, England or Australia since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The ICC has been for a long time looking to give emerging countries the hosting rights for the mega events.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have seen 16 teams playing 45 matches.

Between 2024 and 2031, the ICC is set to host several global tournaments, which will begin with the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“In addition to marking a significant move away from those years, the choice of the US to help host the 2024 tournament would also serve as a launch pad for cricket’s long-awaited inclusion in the Olympic Games, starting with LA in 2028 and following up with Brisbane in 2032,” said the report in the Australian daily.

