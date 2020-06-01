Eye tests mandatory for Bengal cricketers, announces CAB

The eye tests would be done during pre-season camps. (Source: File Photo) The eye tests would be done during pre-season camps. (Source: File Photo)

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made eye tests mandatory for its players. “Eye tests would be made mandatory for all the Bengal players,” a CAB release stated.

This follows a meeting between Bengal coaching staff and CAB office-bearers on Monday. It is learnt that Bengal head coach Arun Lal proposed eye tests for the players which was unanimously approved. Lal felt that batsmen would be benefited from it, especially against the new ball.

The CAB will consult eye specialist and the state association’s medical committee member Nandini Roy to take the matter forward. Tests would be done during pre-season camps.

“Eyesight is a very important aspect which plays a big role as far as reflexes are concerned. Therefore, we don’t want to take any chances,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said. CAB, meanwhile, hasn’t finalised any date for resumption of training.

