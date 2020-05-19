There is extra motivation to perform against Aussies: Rohit Sharma recalls his 209 vs Australia

Virender Sehwag hit 219 against West Indies in 2011 and Rohit Sharma reached the landmark a couple of years later against Australia in 2013. (FILE) Virender Sehwag hit 219 against West Indies in 2011 and Rohit Sharma reached the landmark a couple of years later against Australia in 2013. (FILE)

Indian swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma recalled his maiden ODI double hundred against Australia and said that there is always extra motivation to perform well against the Aussies.

The right-hander was, on Monday, talking to his teammate Ravi Ashwin on an Instagram live session. On being asked about his 209-run knock against Australia in 2013, Rohit said,” I know it was an important series for us, I had just started opening the batting for India. We had played the Champions Trophy and then we toured West Indies. After these two, we played the series against Australia. It was a good challenge for me to face this team.

” You always want to perform well against Australia. During Jaipur ODI, Yuvraj Singh told me that I have ag good opportunity to show my skills and score big hundreds,” he said.

Recalling further, Rohit also added that 2013 India vs Australia series was a tough contest between the two cricket powers. ” Australia never gives up easily, they go an extra mile to win the match. It was a hard-fought series, Bengaluru ODI was the decider for us. I never thought I will score 200 in an ODI. The pitch was flat and the ball was coming easily on the bat. There was a halt due to the rain and it was my responsibility to score the runs as Shikhar and Virat were dismissed cheaply.” Rohit also acknowledged that MS Dhoni kept guiding him throughout the historic knock.

In 2013, Rohit became the third batsman after Tendulkar and Sehwag to conquer the 200-run barrier in ODIs. With two more double tons later, he became the only cricketer to do so in one-dayers. Rohit has played 40 ODIs against Australia and managed to score 2208 runs at an average of 61.33 including 8 centuries and 8 half-centuries. This is the highest of Rohit Sharma against any team.

The Mumbai Indians skipper also revealed he is often late to reach the breakfast table in the morning during the IPL. Rohit said he likes to get 9-10 hours of sleep which is the reason why he is late to the breakfast table.

Heaping praise on his former Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting, Rohit said that Ricky is from another planet and knows how to bring out the best in everyone. “I feel Ponting is a guy from another planet. He knows how to bring out the best in someone. He has won two World Cups for Australia. So he knows how to win Championships,” Rohit told Ashwin.

