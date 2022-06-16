‘Expectations hurt’: Rahul Tewatia tweets after Team India snub for Ireland tour

Updated: June 16, 2022 11:58:42 am
The IPL 2022 winning side Gujarat Titans’ key player Rahul Tewatia’s latest tweet has taken social media by storm. on Wednesday, just a few hours after getting ignored for the upcoming Ireland T20I series, the left-hander took to Twitter and wrote, “Expectations hurt”.
India’s squad for the two-match T20I series in Ireland was announced on Wednesday. Fans’ support started pouring in for the all-rounder as people wished him luck for the future.
Expectations hurts 😒😒
Tewatia, who had a decent form in the IPL and helped Gujarat Titans win a couple of matches single-handedly, was hopeful of his selection to the national side. He amassed 217 runs in 16 matches at a wholesome strike rate of 147.62 in IPL 2022.
Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of Team India’s squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Pandya’s deputy as the vice-captain of the side. Suryakumar Yadav will be making a return from injury while Sanju Samson has also been recalled. VVS Laxman will lead the coaching staff for the tour.
The only new face in the side is right-hand batter Rahul Tripathi, who was rewarded for his stellar batting during this edition of IPL where he scored more than 400 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
