‘Expectations hurt’: Rahul Tewatia tweets after Team India snub for Ireland tour

The IPL 2022 winning side Gujarat Titans’ key player Rahul Tewatia’s latest tweet has taken social media by storm. on Wednesday, just a few hours after getting ignored for the upcoming Ireland T20I series, the left-hander took to Twitter and wrote, “Expectations hurt”.

India’s squad for the two-match T20I series in Ireland was announced on Wednesday. Fans’ support started pouring in for the all-rounder as people wished him luck for the future.

Expectations hurts 😒😒 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

Tewatia, who had a decent form in the IPL and helped Gujarat Titans win a couple of matches single-handedly, was hopeful of his selection to the national side. He amassed 217 runs in 16 matches at a wholesome strike rate of 147.62 in IPL 2022.

Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of Team India’s squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Pandya’s deputy as the vice-captain of the side. Suryakumar Yadav will be making a return from injury while Sanju Samson has also been recalled. VVS Laxman will lead the coaching staff for the tour.

The only new face in the side is right-hand batter Rahul Tripathi, who was rewarded for his stellar batting during this edition of IPL where he scored more than 400 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik