Exotic to mainstream: How the wide yorker became T20s’ dot-ball merchant

When Yuvraj Singh landed at the airport after the 2014 T20 World Cup final loss to Sri Lanka, he was abused. Soon, stones were thrown at his home. “I felt like I was a villain, a culprit, like somebody had shot somebody and was going to jail. I still remember how I felt in that moment,” he would recall years later.

A close game was lost. Yuvraj, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni couldn’t finish. The reason was a delivery.

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Lasith Malinga kept firing yorkers well outside off stump. Yuvraj kept toe-ending them. Then came Nuwan Kulasekara, who came closest to the modern avatar of that ball. His deliveries skimmed the wide line, especially after he took out Yuvraj with a wide full toss that sank into long-off’s palms. He began pinging that line to Kohli and Dhoni. Both tried to reach out and drag it to the on-side. Neither could. When they sliced it, a deep backward point and third man ensured there was just a single in it.