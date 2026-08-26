‘Excuses will come thick and fast, brazen hypocrisy’: Gavaskar slams Mackay pitch

Australia managed to level the Test series against Bangladesh with a victory by an innings and 51 runs in the second Test at Mackay earlier this week. The Test saw Mitchell Starc taking ten wickets in the match to hand the Pat Cummins-led Australian team a win. However, the victory was overshadowed by the Test ending in just 650 balls, thus making it the second-shortest Test played in Australia and the fourth-shortest Test of all-time.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the pitch for the Test while pointing out how different standards are applied for Tests played in Australia.

“Another Test match in Australia has finished within two days. This has happened four times there in the last few years. And we are yet to hear any criticism of the trampoline-bounce pitches that produce such results. The excuses will come thick and fast. ‘Oh, the groundsman, sorry, turf executive, got it wrong. He went by the weather forecast, which predicted some hot weather, so he left a little more grass, and that led to the excessive bounce.’ Or the other cricketing excuse that the batters didn’t have the technique to cope with the bounce, and it wasn’t the fault of the pitch. This last excuse could be faintly accepted if the home team batters had batted well, but when even the home batters can’t stitch a run or a decent partnership together, then what does it tell you about the pitch?” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.