EXCLUSIVE: MCA becomes first state association to introduce player contract system from 2026-27 domestic season

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to implement annual contracts for its players, effective from the 2026-2027 season onwards. The MCA has decided to introduce Grades A, B, and C, where players will be remunerated and the proposal was passed during the recent Apex Council meeting.

Grade A players will be paid between 12 lakh to 20 lakh per annum, Grade B cricketers will be paid between 8 lakh to 12 lakh, while Grade C players will get 8 lakh rupees. “We had earlier promised that MCA will bring up the contract system, and we have finalised it in the last Apex Council meeting. A lot of thought has gone into it, and we have tried to cover each area. All players don’t get the opportunity to play in the IPL. This contract will help many players of today’s time who play all formats of the game for Mumbai,” MCA President Ajinkya Naik said.