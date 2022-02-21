Wasim Akram inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

On Sunday, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in an international career from 1984 to 2003, was formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame.

Sir Vivian Richards, one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, formally inducted Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him a commemorative cap and plaque before the start of the 28th match in the HBL Pakistan Super League between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Akram is one of the eight Pakistan stalwarts who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame. Others are Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas, who will be formally inducted into the prestigious group in the coming days.

To have served your country is a great blessing and to be acknowledged for that with HALL OF FAME is a great recognition …. that too at your home ground before a packed stadium. Felt overwhelmed. I am indebted to my fans, my team-mates and @TheRealPCB. Thank you all https://t.co/4gQcTRPGwP — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 21, 2022

After getting inducted, Wasim Akram was elated and said, “I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers.

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level.

He also added, “I want to thank all my fans who have been my greatest strengths. Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey.”