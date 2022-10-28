scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Ex-England captain blasts ICC after ENG vs AUS wash-out in T20 World Cup

Former England captain Micheal Vaughan expressed his displeasure on arrangements for the ongoing World Cup after the blockbuster clash between England and Australia was washed out.

A scoreboard screen announces the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England as abandoned due to rain in Melbourne. (AP)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the organisers of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday after two matches were washed out in Melbourne, including the marquee match between Australia and England.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter after the high-octane clash between Australia and England got washed out due to rain.

“Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022,” tweeted Vaughan.

“Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get playback on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ?????,” he added.

England and Australia had a lot of things riding on this game. The winner of the fixture would have strengthened their position to qualify for the next round in the tournament.

However, now New Zealand, Australia, England, and Ireland are all on three points.

The earlier clash between Ireland and Afghanistan at MCG was a wash out too.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in group 2 apart from the South Africa Vs Zimbabwe game where there was no result due to rain at Hobart rest all the games ended smoothly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

This is the first time the T20 World cup is being held in Australia. The regular international cricket calendar in Australia begins in mid-November.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:41:47 pm
Next Story

World Cup jerseys get mixed reviews ahead of Qatar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 28: Latest News