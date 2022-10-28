Ex-England captain blasts ICC after ENG vs AUS wash-out in T20 World Cup

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the organisers of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday after two matches were washed out in Melbourne, including the marquee match between Australia and England.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter after the high-octane clash between Australia and England got washed out due to rain.

“Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022,” tweeted Vaughan.

“Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get playback on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ?????,” he added.

England and Australia had a lot of things riding on this game. The winner of the fixture would have strengthened their position to qualify for the next round in the tournament.

However, now New Zealand, Australia, England, and Ireland are all on three points.

The earlier clash between Ireland and Afghanistan at MCG was a wash out too.

Elsewhere in group 2 apart from the South Africa Vs Zimbabwe game where there was no result due to rain at Hobart rest all the games ended smoothly.

This is the first time the T20 World cup is being held in Australia. The regular international cricket calendar in Australia begins in mid-November.