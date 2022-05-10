Ex-England batter Graham Thorpe ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Former England cricketer and assistant coach Graham Thorpe is “seriously ill” in hospital, the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) has released a statement on Tuesday.

“Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family,” PCA said in a statement.

Thorpe, 52, represented England in 100 Test matches between 1993 and 2005 and also worked as a coach with the national side for over a decade. He was appointed Afghanistan head coach in March following his departure from the England set-up after this winter’s Ashes.

The southpaw was renowned as one of the finest English players of his generation. he has scored 16 centuries in Test cricket before retiring in 2005.

All of our thoughts are with Graham Thorpe and his family. We’re with you, Thorpey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PJkoRlR1X8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 10, 2022

Following his retirement, Thorpe began his coaching career with New South Wales, working with Steve Smith and David Warner. However, he soon returned to England to join up with the national team as batting coach, before getting promoted to assistant coach under Trevor Bayliss.

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time. He is an icon of the English game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC. https://t.co/i2W4HfPyUi — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 10, 2022

