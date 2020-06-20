scorecardresearch
Ex-Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal tests positive for Covid-19

The Daily Star newspaper reported that Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong.

By: PTI | Dhaka | Published: June 20, 2020 1:17:30 pm
Former Bangladesh batsman Nafees Iqbal played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report.

Nafees Iqbal a right-handed opening batsman, made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the national reckoning since 2006.

The 34-year-old played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively.

Last month, Bangladesh’s development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Pakistan’s three cricketers — Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz — have also tested for positive the virus.

