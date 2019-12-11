Watch: Evin Lewis robs Rohit Sharma of four runs with phenomenal save on boundary

Evin Lewis’ one-handed effort was similar to that of Ben Stokes’ in World Cup. (Source: Twitter) Evin Lewis’ one-handed effort was similar to that of Ben Stokes’ in World Cup. (Source: Twitter)

Evin Lewis almost managed to put a stop to Rohit Sharma’s carnage with a near-blinder near the boundary line at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the third T20I on Wednesday.

In the fifth over of the innings, Rohit took the aerial route and hit Khary Pierre over the deep mid-wicket boundary but Lewis jumped in the air and got one hand to it. As Lewis was falling over the boundary, he threw the ball inside the ground and went over the line.

The 27-year-old went over the advertisement boards in momentum. He did not just stop the six but came back running in the ground and threw the ball back to the wicketkeeper and almost pulled off a run-out.

Rohit had to put in a dive to save his wicket and complete a couple of runs as Nicholas Pooran collected Lewis’ throw. He scored 71 runs from 34 deliveries before losing his wicket.

Earlier, the Indian opener became the first Indian and third overall to hit 400 sixes in international cricket. The 32-year-old reached his half-century off just 23 deliveries in the eighth over.

Asked to bat first, Indian openers wreaked havoc by scoring 72 runs in the powerplay. This is India’s fifth-highest score in powerplay overs in T20I cricket.

Wankhede stands up and applauds the effort Lewis put to stop the ball Doesn’t look like he will bat today. Big blow for the Windies. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/xatRKXzpvm — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 11, 2019

Later in the game, Lewis injured his knee trying to save a boundary in the 12th over. After falling flat on the ground, he was stretchered off the field. Wankhede crowd applauded and gave him standing ovation as he was taken off the field.

