Everything is fine: Ravindra Jadeja tweets after being retained by CSK

After much speculation on his Chennai Super Kings future, Ravindra Jadeja was retained by the 4-time Indian Premier League champions on Tuesday.

After the retention lists were out, Jadeja tweeted, “Everything is fine #RESTART” with a picture of himself and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jadeja had a rocky tournament in 2022 scoring 112 runs in 8 matches after being appointed captain of the franchise at the beginning of the season. But CSK gave the captaincy back to Dhoni after they were languishing at the bottom half of the table.

A rib injury would rule Jadeja out for the rest of the season after playing 2 games under Dhoni’s leadership. He also missed the home series against South Africa, Australia and the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Jadeja was bought by the Chennai franchise in 2012 for Rs 9.8 crore and has been their player ever since, except the 2016 and 2017 seasons when he joined the now defunct Gujarat Lions franchise due to CSK getting suspended.

On Tuesday, Chennai let go of one of their longest serving players in Dwayne Bravo as they released their retention list.

“It’s a very tough call. As far as retention is concerned and releasing of players, you know that CSK has always been very passionate with the players, and they have also been contributing to the franchise. It becomes very difficult for us to decide while releasing the players.

“The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished and we know that if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.