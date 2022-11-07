scorecardresearch
Everyone would love to see India-Pakistan final: Shane Watson

India will clash with England on Thursday in Adelaide, a day after New Zealand take on Pakistan in Sydney.

Former Australian Cricketer Shane Watson (Source: Shane Watson/Instagram)

The anticipation, drama, energy and fan-involvement is completely different in an India-Pakistan game and the possibility of a dream T20 World Cup final between the two biggest rivals in cricket has got former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson excited. The Asian rivals have already clashed once in the much talked-about Group stage match of the ongoing tournament at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Virat Kohli conjured up one of the greatest T20 knocks.

The close match had millions of fans glued to their TV sets while the ones who watched the heart-stopping action unfold before their eyes at the venue, considered themselves the luckiest. Now that the two teams have reached the semifinal stage, albeit by taking contrasting routes, an India-Pakistan title clash is being anticipated.

"Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final," an excited Watson was quoted as saying by the official website of the event.

“I unfortunately missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated the game previously between Australia and New Zealand.” Watson said he knows what he missed and would love to see a re-match.

immigration image

“But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well. They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again,” he said.

New Zealand look a settled side with a smooth run while Pakistan have huffed and puffed to the semifinals. However, Watson feels Pakistan will be a dangerous side in semifinals.

“There are certain times in all tournaments where a team just falls across the line and somehow finds its way into the finals and then goes on to win it,” Watson noted.

“Especially when they weren’t expecting to make the semis because of the way they played at certain times throughout this tournament. “The freedom they are going to have after not expecting much in the middle of the tournament, so the freedom they are going to have is going to be very dangerous for the Kiwis,” he said.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:00:49 pm
