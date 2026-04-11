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Everybody loves Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: From Bihar to Rajasthan Royals to the fans of his daringly blissful batting

The 15-year-old who has taken the IPL by storm retains his teenaged carefree, unstressed approach to the game and life, even as a state that prizes academics falls hopelessly in love with cricket

Written by: Sandeep Dwivedi
6 min readApr 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo)Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
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This was to be a season about the born-again Virat Kohli’s title defense and fit-again Rohit Sharma’s revival. How quickly the script changed.

India has now fallen in love with the cuteness and daring of a chubby 15-year-old – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. “Never work with children or animals” – they say in showbiz. Cricket and cricketers too will vouch – these ‘li’l ones’ are show-stealers. Sooryavanshi is the face of the world’s jazziest sporting league. He has also forced a state to increase its investment in the sport, a franchise to baby-sit him while presenting the world the spectacular sight of a 15-year-old batting without a care in the world. After a couple of sixes against Bumrah, the other night he hit Aussie Josh Hazlewood 4, 4, 4 and 6 in his opening over.

Everyone wants a piece of him but Bihar believes he belongs to them. Before this IPL, at India’s u-19 World Cup victory celebrations, the tournament’s hero Sooryavanshi, would shout across to the team DJ – “Bahut Punjabi ho gaya, ab Bhojpuri bajega”. This wasn’t merely a kid expressing his music choice. This went down as a telling statement from a state whose representation in the Indian team wasn’t in proportion to the talent and interest in the sport. The clip would go viral.

Bihar, known for academic excellence and political acumen but not its sporting prowess, swelled in pride. “Ek Bihari, sab pe bhaari. (One from Bihar, outweighs everyone),” – has been the state’s chant in chat rooms every time Sooryavanshi’s scored big. IPL’s high-octane Bhojpuri commentators are constantly at risk of suffering from vocal cord hemorrhage when ‘their boy’ air-lifts the ball over deep mid-wicket. Songs have been written on him – one of them is called Sooryavanshi Chalisa.

Recently in Bihar, there was a function to honour those who cleared UPSC. A boy is on stage, he gets an unusual introduction. “Yeh Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ke Mama (maternal uncle) hain. (He is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maternal uncle),” said the MC. Mama’s thunder is stolen, he says his nephew is the real star.

In a Bihar family, rarely has a freshly-minted IPS officer felt second best. Sooryavanshi might be changing mindsets, bringing a social change. The young boy’s coach was recently on DD Patna giving a step-by-step breakdown of how a 5-year-old can become a 15-year-old IPL star, just like his ward.

Bihar isn’t the sole Sooryavanshi claimant. His franchise, Rajasthan Royals, too have a legit claim. It was at their academy near Nagpur where Sooryavanshi’s coach brought him. He was merely 13. The good folks at RR were blown away by the boy. The other IPL sides missed their chance, they thought he was too raw, too untested.

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RR these days have ring-fenced him. They are protecting him like a family heirloom. Captain Riyan Parag said he has told the baby of his team to avoid media interactions. He has a designated minder. He is the team’s old hand. Interview requests to him are shot down mercilessly. Media managers inform that “all but Sooryavanshi are open for interactions”.

The story goes that Sooryavanshi recently called his coach with a couple of questions. “Have I really done something big?” “What is the fuss around me?” He has been hitting sixes against fast bowlers since the time he first got hold of a bat. It’s a confusion only a 15-year-old can have.

There is this very old short Sooryavanshi Q&A by a local reporter in Bihar on youtube. It is being labelled as his first-ever interview. “Aren’t you afraid of fast bowling?” – he is asked on the sidelines of a tournament where he is representing Balia. Sooryavanshi makes a face. “No, I am not afraid,” he says, seemingly amused by the absurdity of the question.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs uring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo) Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs uring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

In years to come that grainy clip could be priceless. After many more million hits, it would turn to archival gold, just like the cricket romantic, seasoned actor, the late Tom Alter’s interaction with a 15-year-old Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai maidans. His fame had already spread, he had famously faced Kapil Dev in the nets, scored a Ranji 100 on debut and there was talk he might be picked for the 1988-89 West Indies tour.

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Alter asks Sachin a pointed question. “So many people are saying that Marshall is so fast .. will you have trouble facing him?.” No nervous swallowing of saliva, not even a blink of an eye. “No, I will not have any trouble facing Marshall.” Weather-beaten face, eyes burning with passion and conviction written in bold on his uncreased forehead. Tendulkar, at 15, was right. He didn’t have trouble facing Malcolm Marshall or Akram or Waqar or even Abdul Qadir.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo) Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

Not saying Sooryavanshi is the next Tendulkar but he too at 15 has it in him to take on the diet-versions of Marshall, Akram, Waqar, Qadir on dead tracks and in a format that’s way too kind to batsmen. Beyond these apple and orange comparisons, that too separated by generations, is a refreshing commonality that brings joy to the fans.

Further Reading
EXPLAINER

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Lara’s backlift, young Tendulkar’s head position, Dravid’s wrists

Read more →
Match ANALYSIS

How RR's youngest star turned a pressure chase vs RCB into child's play

Read more →
Feature

Orange Cap Race: Can Sooryavanshi maintain his historic run?

Read more →

Being 15, is the blissful age. It’s when the mind is clutter-free. Well entrenched in teen years with carefreeness at its peak, it’s when the complications of adult life are still many years away. It is when self-doubts don’t get into the head. Sooryavanshi, like the young Tendulkar, hasn’t seen failure. He doesn’t know what it is to hit rock-bottom or the pain of clawing out of a hole. Fear of failure is an alien thought.

With time, he too will grow up, he too will have his angst and struggles. But for now, watch a batsman enjoying his stress-free boyhood. Not every season does one get to see a 15-year-old with the world at his feet and the mind without clutter. And despite his early greatness, he doesn’t know ‘what the fuss’ is about.

Sandeep Dwivedi
Sandeep Dwivedi

Sandeep Dwivedi is the Sports Editor at The Indian Express. He is one of India's most prominent sports journalists, known for his deep analytical insights and storytelling that often goes beyond scores and statistics to explore the human and cultural side of sports. Professional Profile Role: As the Sports Editor, he leads the sports coverage for the newspaper and the website. Weekly Column: He writes "The Sports Column," a weekly feature where he provides sharp, narrative-driven perspectives on the biggest sporting news of the week. Podcast: He is a frequent contributor to the "Express Sports" podcast (Game Time), where he discusses evolving trends in cricket and other international sports. Areas of Expertise While Dwivedi covers the entire sporting spectrum, his work is particularly noted in the following areas: Cricket: He provides extensive coverage of the Indian National Team and the IPL. He frequently analyzes the leadership styles of figures like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir. He is known for tracking the transition phases of Indian cricket and the evolution of specific players like Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant. Athletics & Olympic Sports: He has written extensively on Neeraj Chopra’s rise in javelin, the nuances of Indian shooting, and tennis legends like Sania Mirza and Leander Paes. Human Interest Stories: A hallmark of his writing is his focus on the struggles and backgrounds of athletes, such as the sacrifices made by Shafali Verma’s father or the "silent battles" of veteran players like Cheteshwar Pujara. Notable Recent Work & Themes Leadership and Dynamics: Recently, he has written about the dynamic between Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, arguing that personal friendship is not a prerequisite for team success. Sports & Culture: His articles often intersect with global culture, such as his deep dive into the 100-year legacy of the Harlem Globetrotters and their role as American soft power during the Cold War. The "Grey Areas" of Sport: He often addresses sensitive topics like the mental health of cricketers post-retirement, the "outrage industry" in sports broadcasting, and the impact of fan-wars on the game. Tenure and Experience Dwivedi has been with The Indian Express for over three decades. This experience allows him to provide historical context to modern sporting events, often comparing current crises or triumphs to those of previous generations. You can follow his latest work and columns on his official Indian Express Author Profile. ... Read More

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