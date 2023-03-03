‘Every time we play in India, there’s only focus on the pitch’, says India captain Rohit Sharma after loss in 3rd Test

The pitch was at under the scanner once again in the India-Australia Test series during the third Test in Indore as Australia mounted a comeback with a nine wicket win. The visitors chased down a total of 76 inside 19 overs on day three, wrapping up the game inside two days and less than session.

In the press conference afterwards, Rohit said, “This pitch talk is getting just a bit too much. Every time we play in India, there’s only focus on the pitch. Why are people not asking me about Nathan Lyon. How well he bowled. How well Pujara batted in the second innings. How well Usman Khawaja played.”

He further added, “Before any series is played, we decide on what kind of surface we all want to play. It was our mutual decision that we wanted to play on these kind of wickets. So I don’t think we’re putting pressure on our batters.”

Having won the toss and opting to bat first in Indore, India were bundled out for 107 in the first innings. With Australia having secured an 88 run lead in the second innings, the home side’s top order, barring a Cheteshwar Pujara fifty, were brought down at 163.

“Obviously we didn’t bat well in the first innings and we understand how important it is to put runs on the board,” Rohit said post-match. “Once they got a 80-90 run lead, we had to produce another innings with the bat and we were not able to do that. If we had batted well in the first innings then things would have been different.”

The WTC simulation plan doubtful

Ahead of the third Test, India captain Rohit Sharma had nodded in agreement to the suggestion of the pitch for the Ahmedabad Test being simulated to match the conditions for the WTC Final later in the summer.

“It will be a different ball game (facing Australia in England) for both teams, actually. There is definitely a possibility of that (preparing seaming conditions in Ahmedabad). We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it,” he had said in the pre-match press conference.

With a nine wicket defeat handed in Indore, that plan may be out of the picture. When asked about the same post-match, the Indian captain did seem unsure.

“We haven’t thought about it yet, we just finished the Test and we have some time to think about it,” Rohit said. “We need to understand no matter what the pitches are we have to come out and do the job. When you are playing on challenging pitches you have to be brave, which I think we were not.”