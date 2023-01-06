Every time this incident happens, there are preachers who hop in and start preaching: Ravichandran Ashwin on Adam Zampa BBL controversy

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa was at the centre of drama against Renegades in the Big Bash League Melbourne derby earlier this week as his run out of batter Tom Rogers at the non-striker’s end was deemed not out by the third umpire.

A lot of statements have been issued for and against the incident, with veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin the latest to provide his two cents on the topic on his official YouTube channel.

“I am tired of talking or writing about this topic. Every time this incident happens, there are preachers who hop in and start preaching. But the best thing I loved from this whole incident is the stare given by Adam Zampa after running out the non-striker. It was similar to The Undertaker’s stare in World Wrestling Federation. He didn’t even say a word to the batsman. The batsman also stood in silence without knowing whether it was out or not out,” Ashwin said.

“People will talk about the legality of the dismissal. That he has completed his action and stuff like that. But see, he was about to bowl, and the non-striker had started running. In fact, the rule clearly states that you can run anywhere as soon as the bowler releases since he can’t run you out anymore once he releases. If you ask me if the non-striker starts running once the bowler releases, that in itself is an advantage for the non-striker. Because the batsman hasn’t made an impact yet. And I don’t know how many balls come back to the bowler as the batter rarely plays defense in T20,” he added.

The India spinner also said that he disagreed with Melbourne Stars’ coach David Hussey’s comment where he had said that they would’ve withdrawn the appeal had the batter been given out.

“In fact David Hussey gave an interview during the second innings saying that they would have withdrawn the appeal even if the umpire had given it not out. I don’t believe what he said. Because if you wanted to withdraw the appeal, you need not have taken that to the third umpire itself. You could have easily withdrawn that appeal even before it had gone to the third umpire. First of all, why should you withdraw the appeal? A bowler is running the non-striker out. The captain will say that the bowler is wrong or what? What a big insult that is to the bowler if the captain is withdrawing the appeal,” said Ashwin.

“If I am standing there as a bowler and appealing for this dismissal, and if the captain or coach says that they are withdrawing the appeal, it is very insulting. Because once you do that, as a bowler, you will feel that what is the point in bowling when your team is not backing you? My team captain and coach themselves are not backing me. Why should I bowl and win you the game then? The bowlers will feel depressed once you do that. And David Hussey was like, ‘This is not how you play cricket’. Sir, this is now how you want to play cricket. But for that, you can’t assume and say, ‘This is now how you should also play cricket’. This is absolutely wrong,” he added.

The incident had occurred during the final over of the Renegades innings as Rogers was dismissed by Zampa while he tried to leave the crease early before the latter bowled the delivery.

In the video shared by Cricket Australia, Zampa while bowling was seen to take off the bails after he completed his follow-through at the bowling end.

However, the third umpire deemed the act as not out. “Rogers survives the Mankad attempt but only because Zampa’s bowling arm was past vertical”, tweeted Cricket Australia.