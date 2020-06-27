Every single life matters: R Ashwin speaks out for justice in Jeyaraj-Fenix custodial death case

Apart from Ashwin, star badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan have already joined the protest by taking to Twitter. Apart from Ashwin, star badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan have already joined the protest by taking to Twitter.

Team India senior player R Ashwin has sought justice for the bereaved family of Tamil Nadu shopkeeper Jeyaraj (63) and his son Bennix (31) who were allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi. district of the state.

Ashwin took to Twitter on Friday night and said, “Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them.”

Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them. — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 26, 2020

The cricketer from Chennai also added, “Hopefully we will value lives more than just Hastags, and sincerely hope this is last one of those hashtags we may ever have to use. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix.”

Earlier, more than 1,000 people of Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district staged a dharna seeking justice on Tuesday. Family of the deceased and the traders have suspected police torture for the death of the duo.

#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix trended on social media after people from across fields joined in online protests for accountability from the state police. Apart from Ashwin, star badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan have already joined the protest by taking to Twitter.

Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. 🙏 #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 26, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd