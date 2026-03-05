‘Every over he bowls is an event’: Ravi Shastri on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India vs England semi-final

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as India’s bowling spearhead in yet another T20 World Cup edition, and the 32-year-old will undoubtedly be the man in focus during the semi-final match against England on Thursday on his IPL home ground – the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bumrah’s calm and supreme arsenal of skills has helped him gather nine wickets in six matches thus far this World Cup. And while that isn’t the highest among the Indian bowlers – Varun Chakaravarthy leads with 12 wickets – Bumrah’s jaw-dropping 6.30 economy has constricted oppositions throughout the tournament.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri praised Bumrah’s unrivalled skillset and game awareness during the ICC Review Podcast on the eve of the semi-final. “Every over he bowls, you know it’s an event. He doesn’t give too many runs away, but he can crack open a game – just like he did against West Indies,” remarked Shastri.