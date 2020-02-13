‘Every Indian must know Hindi, it is our mother tongue’: BCCI commentator’s on-air statement kicks up a storm

The controversial moment occurred during the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Baroda. (Source: Screengrab) The controversial moment occurred during the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Baroda. (Source: Screengrab)

A Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Baroda on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore has courted controversy after an on-air commentator stated that ‘every Indian should know Hindi as it is our mother tongue.’

The incident happened in the seventh over of Baroda’s second innings when one of the two commentators began saying: ‘I liked the fact that Sunil Gavaskar is commentating in Hindi and is giving his valuable in the same language. I also loved it that he called the dot ball as a ‘bindi’ ball.”

To which the other commentator Sushil Doshi said: “Every Indian must know Hindi. This is our mother tongue. There is no bigger language than this.”

“In fact, I look at those people with a lot of anger who say that we are cricketers still we should talk in Hindi? You are staying in India then you will obviously speak its mother tongue,” he added.

His comments kicked up a storm on social media with several fans questioning the stance taken by the commentators. What is also ironic that the two teams playing the match have their mother tongue as Kannada and Gujarati.

A language is an umbrella term that contains many mother tongues. According to the Census 2011, 43 percent of Indians speak the Hindi language (including several mother tongues such as Bhojpuri, Rajasthani and Hindi).

Only 26 percent of Indians speak Hindi as mother tongue under the broader Hindi language grouping as per the 2011 data.

The 2011 Census data on languages also reveals that while Hindi is the most widely spoken language in the country, almost six in every 10 people, or 56.37% of the citizens, do not identify it as their first language or mother tongue.

In a column for the Indian Express Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu had also said: “Mother tongue must be the medium of instruction to preserve India’s cultural diversity, heritage.”

Did this lunatic commentator just say “Every Indian should know Hindi” ? What on earth do you think you’re ⁦@BCCI⁩ ? Stop imposing Hindi and disseminating wrong messages. Kindly atone. Every Indian need not know Hindi #StopHindiImposition #RanjiTrophy #KARvBRD pic.twitter.com/thS57yyWJx — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) February 13, 2020

Here you go! @BCCI @BCCIdomestic @RanjiKarnataka

They can’t say this when 2 teams who have their mother tongue to be Kannada and Gujarati to be playing!#ranjitrophy #KARvBRD pic.twitter.com/aKyigqGEVB — Amrut Deshpande (@amrutd05) February 13, 2020

For the uninitiated, here you go again: India DOES NOT have a national language, and you can’t impose a language or a culture on anyone. If you still do have any doubts, read up on the Constitution and not lousy WhatsApp forwards #StopHindiImposition #RanjiTrophy #KARvBRD https://t.co/Iwv37kW1yA — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Baroda holds the advantage heading into the tea break – 121/2 after 38 overs. Ahmadnoor Pathan has scored yet another half-century, a 101-ball 60* and Deepak Hooda (56-ball 36*) has given him good company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd