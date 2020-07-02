Everton Weekes to feature in CAB’s Cricket Museum at Eden Gardens

Everton Weekes had an outstanding average of 58.62. (Source: Twitter/@ivivianrichards) Everton Weekes had an outstanding average of 58.62. (Source: Twitter/@ivivianrichards)

After West Indies legend Everton Weekes passed away at the age of 95 on Wednesday, The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced that the iconic cricketer would feature in their soon to be inaugurated Cricket Museum at Eden Gardens.

Weekes played for the Windies mainly in the 1950s, scoring 4,455 runs at an average of an impressive 58.62 in 48 Tests. He made 15 centuries in his 10-year Test career.

Along with Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell, Weekes formed the Barbados-born trio, ‘Three Ws’ that dominated world cricket in the post-war era.

“Everton Weekes was a huge name in cricket. His loss is deeply felt in the world of sports. He is especially remembered by all of us here for being the first person to score an international century at Eden Gardens in Independent India,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

“We have decided that his name would feature prominently in the Cricket Museum which would be set up at Eden Gardens, the work of which would commence once the pandemic is over.”

Weekes is the only player to score hundreds in five consecutive Test innings, achieving the feat in 1948-49 (one against England, four against India).

Talking about Weekes, CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly said, ” Legends like Sir Everton Weekes come rarely. The people of Calcutta were fortunate to see him play at Eden Gardens. I have heard often about him from my grandfather.”

“We would remember Sir Weekes’s outstanding contribution during our Annual Awards Ceremony. We will also remember Mantu Banerjee’s contributions in that Test for his five-wicket feat and his services to Bengal cricket in general.”

Sudangsu Mantu Banerjee played only one Test, the one in which Weekes became the first overseas batsman to score twin tons (162 & 101) in a Test in Independent India. Banerjee remains one of the eight men with five wickets and three catches on Test debut.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd