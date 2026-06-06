‘Even Kohli was out of form for two years’: Kaif backs Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav’s form has dipped in T20Is. As noted in a previous publication, the Indian management has decided to move on from the batter. However, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif supported Surya and has compared him to Virat Kohli.

“Suryakumar Yadav is not a new batter. He is a proven player. Just in the last IPL, he scored 700 runs. Not being in form is one thing. Even Kohli was out of form for two years, but the belief was there that once he got the touch, he would score again. Suryakumar is on par with Kohli in T20S, he is not less,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.