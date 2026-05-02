‘Even after the last match, when I was…’ : Axar Patel on his message to Delhi Capitals after record lowest total against RCB

On Friday, the Axar Patel led Delhi Capitals were coming into the match against hosts Rajasthan Royals following the team’s nine-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Delhi on Monday. The team was bundled out for a total of 75 runs, the 12th lowest total in IPL history. It was a target which was surpassed by the Bengaluru side in 6.3 overs. As the Capitals scored a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday night, it also meant that the Axar Patel led side stopped its three-match losing streak and posted their fourth win of the tournament to climb to the sixth spot in the points table with a total of eight points. Patel shared how he was telling his team post the loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru that they can always turn things around and how he is glad to see the team win on Friday.

“Even after the last match, when I was giving interviews, I was saying the same thing — that you have to come every day and keep doing the same things. You can always turn things around now. So yes, very happy with the way the boys played today. The way they batted and bowled, I think both departments were excellent, and I’m very happy,” Patel said in the post match presentation.

After Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bat first, Delhi Capitals pacer duo of Mitchell Starc and Kyle Jamieson were expected to give Royals’ opening duo of teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiwal a tough time. Starc removed Jaiswal off the third ball of the opening over after being hit for six off the first ball of the innings. Jamieson then removed Sooryavanshi after being hit for a boundary in the second over to reduce Royals to 12 for 2 in two overs. A 102-run partnership for the third wicket between Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag followed by a late cameo innings of 47 runs off 14 balls by Donavan Ferreira propelled Royals to a total of 225 for 6, a target which Capitals overhauled with half centuries by Pathum Nissanka and KL ARahul. Patel lauded the efforts of the pace duo of Starc and Jamieson in the power play. “The plan was executed exactly the way we wanted, and because of that, we got the results too. As a captain, you can’t be happier than that. If you can get the wickets of the opposition’s main batsman — the ones who can change the game in the powerplay — then at that moment there’s nobody happier than me,” said Patel.

Starc returned to competitive cricket after a gap of more than four months and picked up three wickets for 40 runs in his four-over spell. This included wickets of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja. Patel showered praise on the Australian pacer and shared his delight over the Aussie’s return to the team in IPL. “The way he bowled today, that’s why he’s a legend of the game. After three months away, coming back and delivering a performance like this on a wicket like this — it tells you how big a player he is. Yes, I am very happy that Starc is back and now he is showing everyone why he’s such a great bowler,” said Patel.