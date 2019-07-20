Euro T20 Slam 2019 Draft: Schedule, Squad, Players List, Teams and other details

Advertising

After leading England to their first-ever 50-over World Cup title, Eoin Morgan is set to play for Irish franchise Dublin Chiefs in Euro T20 Slam starting August 30. The Euro T20 Slam 2019 draft was held at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday.

The T20 league will have two teams each from Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland. No Indian players will be featuring in the T20 league. The inaugural edition of Euro T20 Slam will have 33 matches including the final. Each franchise was allowed to pick one marquee player and one icon player. Also, a franchise was allowed to pick five to seven overseas players and a mandatory number of nine local players.

Other than Morgan, the big names in the league include Shane Watson, Shahid Afridi, JP Duminy, Rashid Khan, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Imran Tahir, Chris Lynn and Dale Steyn. Also, all-rounder, Sikander Raza will feature in the league after ICC suspended Zimbabwe cricket with immediate effect on Thursday.

Euro T20 Slam 2019 Squads, Players List:

Amsterdam Knights: Shane Watson (icon player), Hasan Ali, Wesley Barresi, Saad Bin Zafar, Philippe Boissevain, Varun Chopra, Ben Cooper, Ben Cutting, Brandon Glover, Alzarri Joseph, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Shahzad, Tony Staal, Imran Tahir (marquee player), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Tobias Visee, Sikander Zulfiqar

Coach: Mark O’Donnell

Belfast Titans: Shahid Afridi (icon player), Mark Adair, JP Duminy (marquee player), Shane Getkate, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Ilyas, Andrew McBrine, Mitchell McClenaghan, Muhammad Nawaz, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Aaron Summers, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Luke Wright, Craig Young

Coach: Ian Pont

Dublin Chiefs: Eoin Morgan (icon player), Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam (marquee player), Andrew Balbirnie, Corbin Bosch, Dan Christian, Gareth Delany, Robert Frylinck, Harry Gurney, Tyrone Kane, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Coach: Daniel Vettori

Edinburgh Rocks: Martin Guptill (icon player), Corey Anderson, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer, Anton Devcich, Oliver Hairs, Matt Henry, Michael Leask, Chris Lynn (marquee player), Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, Tymal Mills, Adrian Neill, Tabraiz Shamsi, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Coach: Mark Ramprakash

Glasgow Giants: Brendon McCullum (icon player), Qais Ahmad, Richie Berrington, Ravi Bopara, Scott Cameron, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Moises Henriques, Michael Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Usman Shinwari, JJ Smuts, Tom Sole, Dale Steyn (marquee player), Hamza Tahir

Coach: Lance Klusener

Rotterdam Rhinos: Rashid Khan (icon player), Shaheen Afridi, Anwar Ali, Bas De Leede, Scott Edwards, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Samit Patel, Luke Ronchi (marquee player), Pieter Seelaar, Shane Snater, Peter Trego, Hardus Viljoen, Fakhar Zaman, Saqib Zulfiqar

Coach: Herschelle Gibbs